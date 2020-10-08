|
WILLIS, Charles Jesse (Charlie). On October 6th 2020, peacefully at Beattie Home, Otorohanga after nearly 3 years of love and dedicated care by the staff and local doctors in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen. Loved and respected father and father- in-law of Sheryl and Johnny McAlpine, Lynette and the late Kevin Boswell. Loved grandad Charlie of Natasha, Hayley and Matty, Brendan and Kylee, Janine and Jason and Narelle. Loved great grandad Charlie of James, Nikita, Fynn, Samantha, Alexis, Mikayla, Chase, Braxton, Leo and wee Peyton. May he Rest in Peace. Charlie's funeral service will be held at the Otorohanga Club, Friday 9th October at 1pm. All communications to Willis family C/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020