HONEYCOMBE, Charles (Charlie). Service No 262379, 2nd Lt, 21st Battalion, WW2. In Rotorua on May 31, 2019, in his 99th year. Dearly loved and respected husband of the late Ray. Admired, loved and respected Dad of Sheryl, Sandy and Rose, Nasser and Anne, and Bruce and Jenny. Absolutely loved Grandad of his grandchildren and Super Poppa of many. Loved brother of Win, Doug and Ted. Our Dad was a teller of many stories and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Cantabria Home and Hospital for their care of Dad. Funeral to be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, June 5 at 11am. Communications to The Honeycombe family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
