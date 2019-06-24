Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Herbert (Charlie) OWEN

Notice Condolences

Charles Herbert (Charlie) OWEN Notice
OWEN, Charles Herbert (Charlie). On 22nd June, 2019 passed away at Waitakere Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy, much loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Brett, Brent and Julie, Steven and Philippa, adored granddad of Samantha and David, Charlotte, Janelle, Alexander and Tiffany, and treasured great granddad of Roman. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A service for Charlie will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Tuesday at 3:00 p.m All communications to the Owen family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.