OWEN, Charles Herbert (Charlie). On 22nd June, 2019 passed away at Waitakere Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Joy, much loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Brett, Brent and Julie, Steven and Philippa, adored granddad of Samantha and David, Charlotte, Janelle, Alexander and Tiffany, and treasured great granddad of Roman. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A service for Charlie will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Tuesday at 3:00 p.m All communications to the Owen family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
