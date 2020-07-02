Home

Charles Hartley (Bert) HOUNSLOW

Charles Hartley (Bert) HOUNSLOW In Memoriam
HOUNSLOW, Charles Hartley (Bert). On July 2, 2019. Born October 24, 1935. Today's the Anniversary Of the day that we lost you, For a time it felt as though Our lives had ended too. But loss has taught us many things And now we face each day, With hope and happy memories To help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness That you're no longer here, Your influence still guides us And we still feel you near. What we shared will never die It lives within our hearts, Bringing strength and comfort While we are apart. With love from Patricia, Brent, Janine, Sharon, Ross, Ian, Carlos, Xavier, Sara, Elly, Ileana (Deceased), Alexander, Zigfred, Ainsley, Lucy and Alexia (Deceased).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2020
