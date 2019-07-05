|
HOUNSLOW, Charles Hartley (Bert). Passed away 2nd July 2019, aged 83 years young. Adored husband of Patricia for 63 years. Loved and honoured father of Brent, Janine and Sharon. A father-in-law of Ross, Ian and Ileana (deceased). Also dearly loved by all his grandchildren, Ainsley, Carlos, Xavier, Sara, Elly, Alexander, Zigfred and great grandchildren Lucy and Alexia (deceased). A service will be held at 2.30pm, Saturday 6th July 2019 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga followed by a private cremation. Rest in peace Bertie Germ!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019