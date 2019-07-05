Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles HOUNSLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hartley (Bert) HOUNSLOW

Add a Memory
Charles Hartley (Bert) HOUNSLOW Notice
HOUNSLOW, Charles Hartley (Bert). Passed away 2nd July 2019, aged 83 years young. Adored husband of Patricia for 63 years. Loved and honoured father of Brent, Janine and Sharon. A father-in-law of Ross, Ian and Ileana (deceased). Also dearly loved by all his grandchildren, Ainsley, Carlos, Xavier, Sara, Elly, Alexander, Zigfred and great grandchildren Lucy and Alexia (deceased). A service will be held at 2.30pm, Saturday 6th July 2019 at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga followed by a private cremation. Rest in peace Bertie Germ!



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.