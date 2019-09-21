|
DOUGLAS, Charles Harry. Died 19 September 2019. Aged 88 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Adored father of Julie and Gary, Steven and Sharon, Craig and John. Granddad of Sharee and Adam, Karla and Azz, Stacey and Rory, Emma and Mike, Katie and Nate, Shannon and Bradley, plus 7 great grandchildren. Charlie's life will be celebrated at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Tuesday, 24 September at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to St Johns Ambulance and these may be left at the service. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019