More Obituaries for Charles GRANT
Charles Harold (Charlie) GRANT

Charles Harold (Charlie) GRANT Notice
GRANT, Charles Harold (Charlie). Regtl. No. 33111, Sapper NZ Army. Passed peacefully surrounded by his family at Moana House, Whangamata, on 23rd July, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 64 years. Loved father of David and Jackie, Raewyn and Chris. Loved granddad of Michael, Robbie, Caid and Anais. A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held at the Whangamata RSA, 324 Port Road, on Tuesday 28th July at 11am, followed by interment at the Whangamata Cemetery, 2755 Waihi- Whangamata Road.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
