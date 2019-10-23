|
LAWS, Charles Geoffrey. Passed away on Monday 21st October 2019 aged 86 years. Devoted husband of Carol and loving father to Vicky, David and Geoff. Cherished brother of Jocelyn and Vivian. Grandfather to Jim, Harriet and Kate and Great- grandfather to George. He will be sorely missed but loving memories will remain. A service for Charles will be held at 11.30am on Saturday 26th October at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019