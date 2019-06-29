|
BERRYMAN, Charles Eugene. My Darling Husband Our Dad Our Koro Ka taka te rau o te huia he tohu o te mate na He mihi aroha tenei na te whanau kua pania ki te kokowai o mate i te kaha arohaina o matau e kotou i te tangihanga o to tatau taonga. Kua hoki to matau papa, koroua, rangatira ki te kopu a Papatuanuku ki te urupa o Kauae ki raro i tona maunga whakahi o Ngongotaha ki reira okioki ai. Kia tikina te korero ma Te Arawa a Mataatua e tangi, ma Mataatua a Te Arawa e tangi. E moe e koro, takoto mai, okioki atu ra On behalf of our bereaved family we express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this time of great sadness. Our Father, Koro, and noble Chief has returned to the resting place of our people beneath our ancestral mountain of Ngongotaha. Charles Eugene Berryman was laid to rest on this day, warm within the fold of the Bray Family. Kauae, Saturday the 29th of June, 2019
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019