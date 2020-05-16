Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Tauranga
Charles Edward KARAURIA


1928 - 2020
Charles Edward KARAURIA Notice
KARAURIA, Charles Edward. 24 June 1928 to 13 May 2020. Aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Miria Karauria and partner of Betty Annegarn. Dearly loved, brother, uncle, stepfather and Papa to many mokos. The family would like to thank staff at Bethlehem Views Rest Home, for all the love and care they gave Charlie over the past nine months. A funeral service for Charles is to be held in Tauranga on Monday 18 May, please contact Don Collier, [email protected] for further details; the service will be available via live-stream for those unable to attend. Communication to the Karauria Family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
