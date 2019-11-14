Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium Chapel
Cemetery Road
Maunu, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward (Ted) DIXON

Add a Memory
Charles Edward (Ted) DIXON Notice
DIXON, Charles Edward (Ted). Regtl No: 617326. Gunner NZ Army - 2nd NZEF WW2 Passed away peacefully at home on 13 November 2019 as he wished in his 96th year. Much loved husband of the late Gloria. Loved father of Warren and Debbie, Raewyn and Graeme, Joanne and Andrew, and his 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service for Ted will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30pm on Saturday 16 November 2019. All communications to the Dixon Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -