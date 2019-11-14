|
DIXON, Charles Edward (Ted). Regtl No: 617326. Gunner NZ Army - 2nd NZEF WW2 Passed away peacefully at home on 13 November 2019 as he wished in his 96th year. Much loved husband of the late Gloria. Loved father of Warren and Debbie, Raewyn and Graeme, Joanne and Andrew, and his 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service for Ted will be held at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30pm on Saturday 16 November 2019. All communications to the Dixon Family C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019