RHODES, Charles Colin John. Born February 19, 1938. Passed away peacefully on 17th of October 2019, aged 81, with family by his side. Beloved husband of Rosie. Loved father of Peter, Robert and Rineta, and father in law of Daniela and Sherri. Cherished Grandpa to Nathan, Kristen and Sahara. Gone but forever loved. Rest in love and peace. A funeral service will be held at Selwyn Anglican Church, Mangere East on 22nd of October 2019 at 1pm. Donations to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019