Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
7 Gall Street Fairlie
Charles Bright Patrick JONES Notice
JONES, Charles Bright Patrick. Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Resthome Timaru on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a short illness. Loved Father and father in law of Graham, Suzanne and Regan, Rose (deceased),and Karl. Granddad to his grand and great grandchildren, uncle to his nieces and nephews, and husband of the late Pamela. "Rest in Peace" Messages to 909 Waikare Road, RD1 TeKauwhata 3781 A service to celebrate Charles's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 7 Gall Street Fairlie, on Wednesday, October 14 at 1:00PM followed by interment at the Fairlie Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
