WAIGTH, Charles Benedict. Peacefully on Monday the 9th November 2020; aged 96 years. Loved husband of Mary (deceased), loving father of Theresa, Catherine (deceased), Jeannie, Mary and Linda (deceased). Loved and admired grandfather of Samantha, Christopher, Cherry and Christal. Great grandfather of Jessica and Jennifer. Eldest brother of Imelda (deceased) Brian, Paul (deceased), Mary (deceased). A Requiem Mass will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Papakura at 11:00am on Friday the 13th November, followed by a private cremation. After many years dedicated to the IHC, in lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate donations to the IHC, New Zealand. All correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020