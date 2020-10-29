Home

Charles Barfield GULLERY


1936 - 2020
Charles Barfield GULLERY Notice
GULLERY, Charles Barfield. Of Blenheim. Born 22 December 1936. Passed away on 23 October 2020 at 11.23pm with family by his side at Matamata. Loved son of William and Kathleen Gullery, brother to Bill, Mike, Kathy, Paul, Ann, Pat, Peter, Noel and Doug. Husband to Patsy, much loved Father of Tania, Aaron and Shelly. Treasured Grandad and Great Grandad to his many grandchildren. A service for dad will be held at a date yet to be advised. Please address any communications to [email protected] com



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
