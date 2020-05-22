|
NEW, Charles Andrew. RNZAF M75980. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 May 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Merle. Treasured dad of Lynnette, and Lance, poppa of Jacob. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Ray and Nancy. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held by invitation only on Monday 25 May, in line with current gathering restrictions. Charlie's family have asked, if you wish to attend, please email [email protected]
