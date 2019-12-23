|
STALLARD, Chantal Virginia. Farewell Chantal It is with enormous, unimaginable sadness that we have to share that our beautiful, talented, musical, artistic and amazing Chantal is no longer with us. Chantal battled Leukaemia courageously and with her head held high twice in her very short life, and sadly was taken away from us on Thursday 19 December 2019. We are celebrating her amazing 19 years of life and have to say our farewells at 10.30am on Friday 27 December 2019 at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. We ask that if you are attending her farewell that you wear something colourful. We would like to thank all doctors and nurses for their fantastic help and support, and are grateful for the amazing support from friends, family, college and the incredible amount of outpour of love. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honour of Chantal to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation, so that soon a cure is discovered. Darling Chantal, we love and miss you, please know that you will always be in our hearts. The Star that was born on 11 July 2000 is now shining brightly up in the heavens. Tony, Virginia and Dominique Stallard, the Stallard and Leur families
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019