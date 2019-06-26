Home

HAFFENDEN, Chanelle (Angel). Passed away suddenly Saturday 22nd June, 2019. Dearly loved daughter and step daughter of Karlene and Kevin Chambers. Much loved sister of Melinda and Cherish and sister in law of James. Treasured grand daughter or Dennis and Rose Radovanovich. Loved by her many friends, family and her fur baby (Millie). Chanelle will be laying at home at Athenree until Friday morning. A service for Chanelle will be held on Friday 28th June at 1.00pm at Waterlily Gardens, 441 Pukekauri Rd, Waihi, followed by refreshments at Waihi Beach RSA from 3pm onwards. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. Any communications to K & K Chambers, 24A Athenree Road, RD1, Katikati 3177.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019
