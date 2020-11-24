|
MATTHEWS- MOERAI, Chanella Gabriel (Chanel) (nee Matthews). Sadly passed away on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Beloved wife of Kauvai, mother of Kingstyn, Mereane and Awessum. Much loved daughter of Mackie (deceased) and Pauline. Cherished brother of Dreadon (deceased) Mackarini and Brian. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Chanella will be taken to Toraanui Marae at Parihaka Pa in Taranaki on Tuesday the 24th Nov, where she will lay until her funeral service on Thursday morning
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020