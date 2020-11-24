Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Parihaka Pa
Taranaki
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chanella MATTHEWS- MOERAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chanella Gabriel (nee Matthews) (Chanel) MATTHEWS- MOERAI

Add a Memory
Chanella Gabriel (nee Matthews) (Chanel) MATTHEWS- MOERAI Notice
MATTHEWS- MOERAI, Chanella Gabriel (Chanel) (nee Matthews). Sadly passed away on Sunday 22nd November 2020. Beloved wife of Kauvai, mother of Kingstyn, Mereane and Awessum. Much loved daughter of Mackie (deceased) and Pauline. Cherished brother of Dreadon (deceased) Mackarini and Brian. Loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Chanella will be taken to Toraanui Marae at Parihaka Pa in Taranaki on Tuesday the 24th Nov, where she will lay until her funeral service on Thursday morning
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chanella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -