CAMPBELL, Chancellor (Chance). 8 November 1932 - 14 August 2020. Passed away peacefully at Box Hill hospital Melbourne, Australia after a short illness. Most treasured and loved husband of Viki. Son of Alan Campbell and Ethel nee Bainbridge (both deceased). Brother to Ted, Ann and Phillip. Will be sadly missed by Kiri, Darren, Kahu, Steve and their families. Good bye my darling, sleep the long sleep, until we meet again. Meanwhile I'll see you in my dreams and keep you in my heart.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 25, 2020