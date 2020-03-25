Home

Ceridwen GROOTHUIZEN

Ceridwen GROOTHUIZEN Notice
GROOTHUIZEN, Ceridwen. 1933 North Wales - 2020 New Zealand. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th March 2020. Much loved wife of the late Marie. Mother of Paul, Bronwen, and Christian. Cherished Mother-in-law of Mies, Craig and Alison. Treasured Oma of Anna, Luke, Anwen, Thomas, David, Theo and Ava. Special Overgroot Oma of Reno. Thank you to the staff at Ward 34, Middlemore Hospital. Ceridwen has already been remembered in a private family service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2020
