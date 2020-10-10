|
REDSHAW, Celia. On Sunday 27 September Celia passed away suddenly at Waikato Hospital. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved partner for 30 years of Max. Loved and adored mother and mother-in- law of Rob and Marketa, Vikki and Karl, and the late Tim. Treasured Nan of Danika. Step-mother to Jason and Juanita, and Lisa. A service to farewell Celia will be held on 19 October 2020 at Woodside Estate, Woodside Road, Matangi at 11.00 am, followed by interment at Hamilton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John would be appreciated. All communications to the Celia's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020