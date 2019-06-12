Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Cedric CUDBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cedric Bernard MNZM CUDBY

Notice Condolences

Cedric Bernard MNZM CUDBY Notice
CUDBY, Cedric Bernard MNZM. Passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Sunday 9 June 2019 aged 91. Devoted husband and best friend of his late wife Jessie. Beloved father of Kevin and Diana, Carol, Paul, Jane and John, and Linda and Gordon. Guiding light to his grandchildren Charlotte and Simon, Victoria and Geoff, Blaire, Cheyne and Campbell, Jennifer, Thomas, Georgia, Nicho, Declan and Oliver. Proud great-grandfather of Emily, Ryan and Ayla. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated. Cedric's life will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 59 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt at 11am on Monday 17 June 2019. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph (04) 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.