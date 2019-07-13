|
ZAZULAK, Cecylia (Cela) (nee Gawlik). On Wednesday July 10, 2019, passed away peacefully. Aged 89 years. Much loved wife of (the late) Jozef Zazulak. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jozef and Maria Zazulak, Bronia and Geoff Brooks, Dorotka and Jon Wisniewski, and the late Shunia and Gavin Mullaly. Babcia to Leah, Andrzej, Deanna May, Anthony, Jonathon, Dominique, Alexander, Gabrielle, Liam and Sean. Great grandmother to Zara, Ethan and Chloe. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Thursday 18th July, 2019 at 11.30am at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3 Lucia Glade, Meadowbank, followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019