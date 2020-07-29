|
SPICE, Cecily Helen, (Cec) (Nee Goble). Passed away on Sunday, 26th July 2020. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother of Deborah, Barb and Danny, David and the late Andrew and a much loved nana of Dalys and Brooke. A Service for Cec will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Friday 31st July at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Communications to C/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020