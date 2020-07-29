Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecily SPICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecily Helen (Nee Goble) (Cec) SPICE

Add a Memory
Cecily Helen (Nee Goble) (Cec) SPICE Notice
SPICE, Cecily Helen, (Cec) (Nee Goble). Passed away on Sunday, 26th July 2020. Loved wife of the late Noel. Much loved mother of Deborah, Barb and Danny, David and the late Andrew and a much loved nana of Dalys and Brooke. A Service for Cec will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St on Friday 31st July at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Communications to C/- PO Box 198, Taumarunui 3946. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecily's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -