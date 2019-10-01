|
|
|
MUNDEN, Cecile Joan. Passed away peacefully on Monday 30th September 2019 at Woburn Enliven Home, Lower Hutt. Cherished Mum of Chris, Gerald, Steven, Caryl, and Joy. Loved Mum in law of Paul and special friend of Philippa and Delia. Beloved Granny to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Woburn Enliven Home for their wonderful care given to Cecile. A service for Cecile will be held at St Augustine's Church, Britannia Street, Petone on Saturday 5th October 2019 at 11.00am Croft Funeral Home Ph 04 569 7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019