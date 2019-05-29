|
|
|
HARRIS, Cecile Ada (nee Carrington). Passed away peacefully at home embraced by the love of her family. Wife of the late Joe, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother of Jocelyn and Dean Serjeant, the late Stuart and Margaret, Marie and Con Skinner, Rex and Sharon. Extra special Mum to Richard and Estelle, Trina and Ross Hayes and all their families. A celebration of Mum's incredible 99 years of life will be held at St Stephens Hiona Church, Opotiki, 11.00am, Thursday 30th May 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
