BEEHRE, Cecil Reginald (Ces). Passed away peacefully at Murray Halberg Village on 12 June 2020 in his 93rd year. Born 14 January 1928. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive. Much loved father and best mate of Glenn. Loved father in law of Carol and loved "Ces" of Raoul. "I did it my way." The family would like to acknowledge the care and love shown by the staff in Care Unit at Murray Halberg Village. Private cremation has taken place. All communications C/- Morrison Funerals 220 Universal Drive Henderson 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020