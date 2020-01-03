Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington 5810
06 377 -7160
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil John (Ces) HUGHES

Add a Memory
Cecil John (Ces) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Cecil John (Ces). Peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton with Sharon at his side on 1st January 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and soul-mate of Sharon. Loved Dad of Tina and Ollie and Gug of Griffin, Lana, Caed, and Faith. Son of the late Clem and Val Hughes. Brother of Wayne, Beryl and the late Julie, and Allan. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. A special thank you to the staff at Kandahar for their love and care of Cecil. Funeral details will be advised. "Forever In Our Hearts" Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -