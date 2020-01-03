|
|
|
HUGHES, Cecil John (Ces). Peacefully at Kandahar Home, Masterton with Sharon at his side on 1st January 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and soul-mate of Sharon. Loved Dad of Tina and Ollie and Gug of Griffin, Lana, Caed, and Faith. Son of the late Clem and Val Hughes. Brother of Wayne, Beryl and the late Julie, and Allan. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. A special thank you to the staff at Kandahar for their love and care of Cecil. Funeral details will be advised. "Forever In Our Hearts" Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020