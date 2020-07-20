Home

Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel,
102 Kirkwood Street
Thames
MULLINS, Cathleen Doris (nee Egan). Passed away peacefully at Tairua Residential Care, on the 17th July, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly Loved Wife of the late Maurice. Dear Mum and Mother in law of Vicki and Michael, Pauline, Peter and Susy Treasured Nana of Nichola and Mike, Brad and Megan, Kirsty and Josh, Truman and Jane Proud Great Nana of Bella, Cooper, Maximus, Marley, Bluebelle, Violet, Zenick and Oaklen. A celebration of Cath's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Wednesday 22nd July, at 11am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2020
