Catherine Sheila JOHNSON

Catherine Sheila JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Catherine Sheila. Peacefully on 28 June 2019 at Christchurch Public Hospital, in her 98th Year. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum of Sheila Ann, devoted grandmother of James and Anns and great grandmother of Isobel and Edgar. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at both Brookhaven and Cashmere View Rest Homes. Also special thanks to our neighbour, Noeline Coutts, for all her wonderful support. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Christchurch on Thursday 11th July, 2019 at 1.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
