REDMOND, Catherine. Passed away 17 August 2019, age 91. Adored wife of Albie; beloved mother, mother-in-law, Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. A woman from Belfast, Northern Ireland, you were known for being a light in the dark, a ray of sunshine who could brighten a day with a smile. We will miss you always. A service for Catherine will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019