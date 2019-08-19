Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine REDMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine REDMOND

Add a Memory
Catherine REDMOND Notice
REDMOND, Catherine. Passed away 17 August 2019, age 91. Adored wife of Albie; beloved mother, mother-in-law, Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana. A woman from Belfast, Northern Ireland, you were known for being a light in the dark, a ray of sunshine who could brighten a day with a smile. We will miss you always. A service for Catherine will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.