GRAYSON, Catherine Rae (Rae) (nee Breingan). Passed away peacefully on July 16th 2019 at Possum Bourne Village. Beloved Wife of the late Robert for 60 Years. Loved and Respected Mother and Mother-in-Law of Ian and Marion, Merran and Paul, Sandra and Andy, Adrienne, Warren and Fiona. Much loved Grandmother to Sarah and Jeremy, Nicholas and Karina, Louise, Malcolm, Elizabeth, Annie, Thomas, Ella and the late Robert. Loved Great Grandmother of Baylee and Alexandra. Special thanks to the team at Summerset Retirement village in Karaka and more recently to the exceptional team at Possum Bourne Rest Home facility in Pukekohe for their care of "Rae-Rae". A Service for Rae will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Coles Crescent, Papakura on Wednesday 24th July at 11.00am followed by the burial at Papakura South Cemetery to be eternally with Robert. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019