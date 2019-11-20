|
POWELL, Catherine Rachel (nee Pocock). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her families on 17 November, 2019 following a short illness. Dearly loved and cherished mum to Sylvia, Nellie, Esther, Len, Lata and Olive; nana to her 10 grandchildren, and great-nana to her 4 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister to her 11 siblings. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive , Henderson, Auckland on Friday 22 November, at 1.30 pm. All communications C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019