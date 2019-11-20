Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Rachel (Pocock) POWELL

Add a Memory
Catherine Rachel (Pocock) POWELL Notice
POWELL, Catherine Rachel (nee Pocock). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her families on 17 November, 2019 following a short illness. Dearly loved and cherished mum to Sylvia, Nellie, Esther, Len, Lata and Olive; nana to her 10 grandchildren, and great-nana to her 4 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister to her 11 siblings. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive , Henderson, Auckland on Friday 22 November, at 1.30 pm. All communications C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -