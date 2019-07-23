Home

Catherine (nee Hunter) (Cath, Kit) FLINTON

Catherine (nee Hunter) (Cath, Kit) FLINTON Notice
FLINTON, Catherine (Cath, Kit). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 21st July 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 80 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of James, Sandra and Grant, and Elizabeth. Adored Granny of Jordan, Nikolas, Samantha, Ruby, Emily and Amy. Former wife of Jim. Loved sister of Florence, and loved aunty of Alexis and Carol, and extended family in Scotland. A celebration of Cath's life will be held at The Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 10.30am on Thursday 25th July 2019. The family would like to thank the staff at Maygrove Village for the love and care they provided Cath.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
