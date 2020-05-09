Home

Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
0800 862 273
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Catherine May (Cath) STEWART

Catherine May (Cath) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Catherine May (Cath). On May 7, 2020, peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home Te Aroha. In her 98th year. Loved sister and sister in law of:- Ray (deceased)and Alison (Tauranga), Cliff and Phyl (Australia), Ian and Colleen (deceased) (Tauranga), Len and Lesley (Tauranga), Don and Raewyn (Tauranga), Max and Di (Lynne deceased) (Coromandel). A devoted Aunty, Great Aunty,and Great Great Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Kenwyn Rest Home for their care. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. All messages to: Diane Cooper 43 Ema St, Te Aroha. Broadway Funeral Home Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
