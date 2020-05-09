|
STEWART, Catherine May (Cath). On May 7, 2020, peacefully at Kenwyn Rest Home Te Aroha. In her 98th year. Loved sister and sister in law of:- Ray (deceased)and Alison (Tauranga), Cliff and Phyl (Australia), Ian and Colleen (deceased) (Tauranga), Len and Lesley (Tauranga), Don and Raewyn (Tauranga), Max and Di (Lynne deceased) (Coromandel). A devoted Aunty, Great Aunty,and Great Great Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Kenwyn Rest Home for their care. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. All messages to: Diane Cooper 43 Ema St, Te Aroha. Broadway Funeral Home Short Street Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020