Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Chapel no 2, Waikumete Crematorium
4128 Great North Rd
Glen Eden
Catherine Mary (Denniston) YOUNG
YOUNG, Catherine Mary (nee Denniston). Passed away peacefully at home in the arms of her loved ones on Tuesday 27 October 2020, aged 72. Adored mother of Toni and Michelle and mother-in-law of Lahinatama; beloved, most treasured Nan of Hazel Tahine Hopomata and Poppy. Rest in peace now mum, you will never be forgotten. A service for Catherine will be held on Friday 30 October at 1pm, Chapel no 2, Waikumete Crematorium, 4128 Great North Rd, Glen Eden. The Natural Funeral Company PH 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
