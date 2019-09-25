|
WATT, Catherine Mary. On 24 September 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Tony and Muriel Watt. Much loved sister of Jim, Anthony (Deceased), Newman, Peter, Mary, Dorothy, Bernard, Philip and their families. Cherished Aunty Carks by all her nieces and nephews. 'A kind and caring soul remembered always for her deep faith and love of family.' Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Catherine on Friday 27 September 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, entrance 10 Dominion St., Takapuna followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. "May she Rest in Peace."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019