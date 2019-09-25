Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine WATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Mary WATT

Add a Memory
Catherine Mary WATT Notice
WATT, Catherine Mary. On 24 September 2019. Dearly loved daughter of the late Tony and Muriel Watt. Much loved sister of Jim, Anthony (Deceased), Newman, Peter, Mary, Dorothy, Bernard, Philip and their families. Cherished Aunty Carks by all her nieces and nephews. 'A kind and caring soul remembered always for her deep faith and love of family.' Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Catherine on Friday 27 September 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, entrance 10 Dominion St., Takapuna followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany. "May she Rest in Peace."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices