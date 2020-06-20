Home

HICK, Catherine Mary (Cath) (nee Wilson). In her 94th year at Maygrove Village Orewa; born Te Awamutu, ex Hamilton Ohope, and Whakatane. Daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Wilson, Sister of June (deceased), Jack (deceased), Nancy, Margaret and Dick. Loving wife of Tony (deceased) for 57 years; mother and mother in law to Simon and Beth (deceased), David and Fatima, Susan and Bruce, Peter and Melinda, Andrew and Sarah; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great children. A private service has been held. Her book of life is finally closed. "Closed eyes listening Voices softly murmuring Time, my dear to go"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020
