Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Memories
32 William Street
Huntly
Catherine Mary (Norris) COOK


1940 - 2020
COOK, Catherine Mary (nee Norris). 29 July 1940 to 14 September 2020, passed away peacefully aged 80. Mum to four children she loved and cherished - Nicola (and John), Peter (and Melanie) in Australia, Michael, Sarah (and Matt) in England. Gran to five precious grandchildren she adored so much - Harrison and Oliver (Australia); Daniel, Andrew and Sebastian (UK). Our beautiful Mum passed away knowing her family loved her beyond measure and she will be missed forever. Rest in Peace Mum and Gran. A memorial service for Mum will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Friday 18 September at 11am to be followed in the future by a service and burial in Queenstown. All communications to the Cook Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
