Catherine Margaret GUPTILL

Catherine Margaret GUPTILL Notice
GUPTILL, Catherine Margaret. Passed away at Aria Gardens on 17 August 2020 in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and the late John, Brian, Barbara and Rick, Heather, Sharon and Terry (Australia). Loved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter. She was a truly wonderful mother. The funeral will be delayed until the current Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions ease. Further details to follow later.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020
