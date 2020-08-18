|
|
|
GUPTILL, Catherine Margaret. Passed away at Aria Gardens on 17 August 2020 in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine and the late John, Brian, Barbara and Rick, Heather, Sharon and Terry (Australia). Loved by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter. She was a truly wonderful mother. The funeral will be delayed until the current Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions ease. Further details to follow later.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 18, 2020