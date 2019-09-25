Home

Catherine Lillian (Curtis) LUPI

Catherine Lillian (Curtis) LUPI In Memoriam
LUPI, Catherine Lillian (nee Curtis). On 25 September 2017. Mum, the moment that you died my heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheeks. Remembering you Mum, it's so easy, I do it everyday. And missing you is heartache, that never goes away. You will always be my sunshine Mum. My only sunshine. With all my love, your loving daughter always, Margaret xx



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
