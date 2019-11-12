|
|
|
LEWIS, Catherine (nee Martin). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th November 2019, in her 70th year. Cherished and deeply loved wife of Colin. Dearly loved Stepmother of Cameron, Tracey, Tim, and Vaughan. Loved Tiddy of Ben, Hannah and Sam, and much loved sister of Jim and the late David. Beloved daughter of the late Ailsa and Peter Martin. A service will be held at St.Paul's Union Church (corner Tamamutu St & Rifle Range Rd, Taupo) on Saturday (16th November) at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The N.Z.Cancer Society or Lake Taupo Hospice Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications please to c/- P.O.Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019