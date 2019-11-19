|
MARSHALL, Catherine Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully at Franklin Village just short of her 91st birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Very special mother to Helen and Kevin, Bryan, Jill (deceased), Kristine and Robert. Legendary grandmother to Kelly, Brittnee, Abbey, Ava and Evie. Great nanna to Marshall and Jayden. Memorial celebration to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019