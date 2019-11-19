Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
43 Queen Street
Pukekohe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Jean (Jean) MARSHALL

Add a Memory
Catherine Jean (Jean) MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Catherine Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully at Franklin Village just short of her 91st birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Very special mother to Helen and Kevin, Bryan, Jill (deceased), Kristine and Robert. Legendary grandmother to Kelly, Brittnee, Abbey, Ava and Evie. Great nanna to Marshall and Jayden. Memorial celebration to be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, 43 Queen Street, Pukekohe on Thursday 21 November 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -