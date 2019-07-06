Home

Catherine Helen Owen (Cathie) SUCKLING

Catherine Helen Owen (Cathie) SUCKLING Notice
SUCKLING, Catherine Helen Owen (Cathie). On 4 July 2019 at Forrest Hill Rest Home aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Loved mother and mother in law of Lee and Fred Kinley, Anna and Keith Sutton. Treasured Gran of Susie, Peter, Michael, Conrad, Sam, Jeremy (Deceased) and Nicole (Deceased). Great Gran of Kenya, Taya, Tabbie, Hannah, Joseph, Taine, Julie, Max and Jimmy. Special thanks to all the carers at Forrest Hill Rest Home. A service to celebrate Cathie's life will be held on Tuesday 9 July at 11.30am at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
