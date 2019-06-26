|
|
|
HANNAH, Catherine. Passed away peacefully on 24 June 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 75. Beloved wife of the late John. Mother of Dorita, Damien, Dominic and Greg . Mother-in-law of Katie, Karla and Mary. Grandmother to David, Rafael, Alexander, Harriet, George and Leila. Sister to Heind, Jean and Toni in Lebanon. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at the Chapel of Christ the King, Selwyn Village, 49 Target Road, Point Chevalier on Friday 28 June at 10 am. A burial service will take place on Saturday 29 June at 11am at Kauae Cemetery, 365 Ngongataha Road, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019
