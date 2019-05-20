|
|
|
CURREY, Catherine Frances (Cathy). On 17 May 2019 after a short illness peacefully at North Shore Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Much loved wife of the late Brian. Dearly loved mother of the late Fiona, Paul, Shane, Helen and Robyn. Loved Nana of Melody. Will always be in our hearts. Reunited with Brian. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 24 May at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
