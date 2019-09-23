|
ANDERSON, Catherine Florence (nee Rowland). Passed away peacefully, on Friday 20th September 2019, aged 101 years. Much loved wife of the late Arthur (Leslie). Loved Mother of Ronald and the late Coral, Mother-in-Law of Jill. Loved Grandmother of Michael and Melanie. Much loved Sister of Gladys, and Olive and Brother Gordon. Special thanks to the Ivan Ward Centre, Selwyn Village, for the love and care given during her stay there. A service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd (Edgar Faber Memorial Chapel), Selwyn Heights Village, 42 Herd Road Hillsborough on Wednesday the 25th September at 1.30pm. Followed by a Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. John's Ambulance Service, 2 Harrison Road, Private Bag 14902 Pamure, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019