SILVERSTONE, Catherine Emma, PhD. Reader and Head of the School of English and Drama, Queen Mary University of London. Catherine died peacefully in London on 5 October 2020 after a short illness in her 46th year Deeply loved partner of Julia, much loved and treasured daughter of Anne and Brian Silverstone, perfect sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Eva and loved auntie of Mia, Alexa and Felix. Forever loved and remembered by all her family and friends. An extraordinary life, well lived. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date. Communications please to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020