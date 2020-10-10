Home

Catherine Emma SILVERSTONE Ph.D.

Catherine Emma SILVERSTONE Ph.D. Notice
SILVERSTONE, Catherine Emma, PhD. Reader and Head of the School of English and Drama, Queen Mary University of London. Catherine died peacefully in London on 5 October 2020 after a short illness in her 46th year Deeply loved partner of Julia, much loved and treasured daughter of Anne and Brian Silverstone, perfect sister and sister-in-law of Tim and Eva and loved auntie of Mia, Alexa and Felix. Forever loved and remembered by all her family and friends. An extraordinary life, well lived. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date. Communications please to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
