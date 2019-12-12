|
REEVES, Catherine Ellen (formerly Thorpe). Passed away on 10 December 2019 at Tamahere Eventide Home, Hamilton, aged 102 years. Loved wife of the late Charlie Reeves and the late Wilfred Thorpe. Very special Mother of David and Judy Thorpe, Neville and Pauline Thorpe, John and Kath Thorpe, Trevor and Gloria Thorpe, Peter and Janice Thorpe, Garry and Lesley Thorpe. Loved Nana of 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Special step Nana of 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A celebration of Cath's life will be held at the Tamahere Eventide Retirement Village Chapel, 621 State Highway 1, Tamahere on Saturday 14 December at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019